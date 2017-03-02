16 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Just Dyed Their Hair Blonde

OK, serious question: Did we miss the group text about going blonde? (Were you on it? Was Becky on it?!) Because apparently all of Hollywood made the decision to go platinum-blonde without us, and now we’re stuck finding out about each celebrity makeover when we scroll through our Instagram feeds—which is pretty much 20 times a day.

Maybe we’re just pumped to see our Pinterest boards come to life, or maybe we’re all secretly hoping to see a botched makeover on a famous person (hey, we never said our intentions were angelic), but for some reason, celebrity hair transformations have us eagerly refreshing our feeds a billion times a day, waiting to see who gets the next bleach.

But to save you from falling into the same mindless trap that we’re stuck in, we did the digging for you and rounded up our favorite blonde-hair makeovers from the last year, including Lucy Hale’s shaggy blonde bob, and Jennifer Lawrence’s white-blonde waves. These guys make platinum look so good, we’re pretty sure we’ll finally make an appointment with our colorist to try out the trend ourselves. Maybe.