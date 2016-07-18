The most frustrating response a celebrity can give to the question “What’s your beauty secret?” is to say there’s not really much involved (“I just drink lots of water!”). Ugh. Forget the facials, spa treatments, personal dietitians, expensive skin-care creams, Botox, fillers, an on-call aesthetician and live-in dermatologist. To stars, there’s clearly a certain mark of honor to claiming their otherworldly glow comes from a nonstop stream of plain old water.

Ridiculous as it is—and impossible, sorry—studies do show that drinking a ton of water has health benefits and can help maintain your weight, but we’re not buying that average water that springs from the ground and falls from the sky (or that’s sold in plastic bottles) is a magic elixir, a fountain of youth, or an ultimate antidote to wrinkles. It doesn’t matter how thirsty you are or how many Poland Spring IV drips you get.

You’d think Hollywood would have caught on to the absurdity of the claim by now, but nope—plenty of the world’s most beautiful women still swear up and down they don’t do anything to actively maintain their looks, skin, and body other than “drinking a lot of water.” Ahead, 17 stars who apparently think H20 is manna from heaven.