The most frustrating response a celebrity can give to the question “What’s your beauty secret?” is to say there’s not really much involved (“I just drink lots of water!”). Ugh. Forget the facials, spa treatments, personal dietitians, expensive skin-care creams, Botox, fillers, an on-call aesthetician and live-in dermatologist. To stars, there’s clearly a certain mark of honor to claiming their otherworldly glow comes from a nonstop stream of plain old water.
Ridiculous as it is—and impossible, sorry—studies do show that drinking a ton of water has health benefits and can help maintain your weight, but we’re not buying that average water that springs from the ground and falls from the sky (or that’s sold in plastic bottles) is a magic elixir, a fountain of youth, or an ultimate antidote to wrinkles. It doesn’t matter how thirsty you are or how many Poland Spring IV drips you get.
You’d think Hollywood would have caught on to the absurdity of the claim by now, but nope—plenty of the world’s most beautiful women still swear up and down they don’t do anything to actively maintain their looks, skin, and body other than “drinking a lot of water.” Ahead, 17 stars who apparently think H20 is manna from heaven.
When asked on Twitter about her secret for healthy skin, Zendaya responded: "I always TRY to drink lots of water. So many people forget to stay hydrated!"
Photo:
Wenn
"Stay hydrated, but I'm the worst at drinking water," Gigi Hadid joked with E! News. "My mom always makes me drink more water so I need to give that tip to myself."
Photo:
wenn
Elsa Hosk said her big tip is to "Drink a lot of water." The rest is just luck and good genes, we assume.
Photo:
Getty Images
"I’ll drink a lot of water because it’s healthy for my skin. When I travel, I need it to replenish and rehydrate; such a huge percentage of our bodies are made up of water," Joan Smalls said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar about her beauty secrets.
Photo:
Wenn
In a recent interview about her beauty routine, Lily Aldridge said she drinks water "all the time," but adds lemon or cucumber slices to make it interesting.
Photo:
Wenn
Olivia Culpo’s big tip for keeping healthy while traveling? "Sleep as much as you can and drink tons of water." Got it, thanks.
Photo:
Clinique
Unsurprisingly, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is also big on drinking water. "As soon as I wake up, I try and drink a liter of water," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I often find that after a night's sleep, you're dehydrated, and it's a really easy thing to get everything moving the way it should be." She also wears by drinking more water before a shoot.
Photo:
Wenn
"Everyone always says it, but drinking water works," Doutzen Kroes told Byrdie.
Photo:
Wenn
In a 2014 interview, Rihanna said that when her skin is basically dead she will "cut all the alcohol completely and overdo the water."
Photo:
Wenn
"I try to take care of myself, drinking at least a gallon of water with lemon a day," Beyonce said, way before the whole lemonade thing.
Photo:
Wenn
Miranda Kerr is perhaps the biggest water advocate of them all and the most pedantic: "I have alkaline water filters in my kitchen sink and on my shower heads, so it’s purified and alkaline. I learned about the benefits of alkaline in your body from studying nutrition, and there are many ways to do it—drinking alkaline water is one of them," she told Into the Gloss.
Photo:
Wenn
“I drink a lot of water," Kim Kardashian told The Telegraph. Um, OK, because that's clearly why she looks the way she does.
Photo:
Wenn
“Your body is so happy when you drink water," Cindy Crawford told Shape.
Photo:
Wenn
“I LOVE drinking water. It’s really good for you too. Did u know u are supposed to have at least 32 ounces before lunch??” This is an actual tweet Tyra Banks sent in 2009.
Photo:
Wenn
“I just think it’s good to just take care of yourself and get massages and drink water,” Paris Hilton said. Got that? Massages, water, take care of yourself.
Photo:
Wenn
"Water is a great way to remove all unwanted retention (especially after flying) and feel lean for summer," Elle Macpherson advised us in a recent interview.