Scrunchies Are Officially Back, and Here Are 11 Celebrities to Prove It

The word scrunchie brings back fond memories of Sarah Jessica Parker wearing the hair accessory nonstop throughout the ’80s and ’90s while simultaneously evoking horrific flashbacks to when everyone thought they were SJP and also wore them nonstop.

Just like mom jeans, though, the bold hair tie is making its way back into style, and we have to admit, we’re on board. This time around, stars are wearing the scrunchie effortlessly and with a lot less teasing and hairspray. We’ve gathered a list of our favorite scrunchie-wearing celebrities, plus a few of the hair accessories on the market right now you’ll want to grab up.