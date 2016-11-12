15 Celebrities Who Dyed Their Hair Pink in 2016

Every new year brings with it a bunch of brand spankin’ new hopes, dreams, goals, and, of course, some relatively crazy hair trends among celebrity folk. We had a billion and five rainbow styles in 2013, the silvery grandma hair of 2014, the white-blonde hair of 2015, and, now, the pink hair of 2016—peachy, bubblegummy, accidentally-washed-a-red-sock-with-the-white-clothes hair. And weirdly, it looks cool as hell.

We first fell in love with the pink-hair trend when Hilary Duff dyed her waves pastel pink in January of this year, and then promptly watched in awe (and love) as a dozen more celebrities, from Tyra Banks to Bella Hadid to, as of this week, Hailey Baldwin, jumped aboard the pastel-pink train. And seeing as pink hair has just begun to infiltrate the “it” girls—a.k.a any model who has ever been friends with the Kardashians—we think this trend might just make its way into 2017.

So before it becomes old news and some other hair color becomes the new celeb favorite, check out every celeb who has gone pink in 2016, and then maybe, just maybe, you’ll have enough inspiration to try the trend out on yourself. We promise you’ll look really cool—does that help?