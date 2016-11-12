StyleCaster
Share

15 Celebrities Who Dyed Their Hair Pink in 2016

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Celebrities Who Dyed Their Hair Pink in 2016

by
15 Celebrities Who Dyed Their Hair Pink in 2016
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Every new year brings with it a bunch of brand spankin’ new hopes, dreams, goals, and, of course, some relatively crazy hair trends among celebrity folk. We had a billion and five rainbow styles in 2013, the silvery grandma hair of 2014, the white-blonde hair of 2015, and, now, the pink hair of 2016—peachy, bubblegummy, accidentally-washed-a-red-sock-with-the-white-clothes hair. And weirdly, it looks cool as hell.

MORE: The 20 Best Holiday Hairstyles to Try ASAP

 

celebrities pink hair 2016

Photo: Getty Images

We first fell in love with the pink-hair trend when Hilary Duff dyed her waves pastel pink in January of this year, and then promptly watched in awe (and love) as a dozen more celebrities, from Tyra Banks to Bella Hadid to, as of this week, Hailey Baldwin, jumped aboard the pastel-pink train. And seeing as pink hair has just begun to infiltrate the “it” girls—a.k.a any model who has ever been friends with the Kardashians—we think this trend might just make its way into 2017.

So before it becomes old news and some other hair color becomes the new celeb favorite, check out every celeb who has gone pink in 2016, and then maybe, just maybe, you’ll have enough inspiration to try the trend out on yourself. We promise you’ll look really cool—does that help?

MORE: 30 So-Pretty Hair Color Ideas to Bookmark Right Now

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Photo: instagram / @haileybaldwin
Kelis
Kelis
Photo: instagram / @kelis
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff
Photo: instagram / @hilaryduff
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea
Photo: instagram
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera
Photo: instagram / @aguileraxtina
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks
Photo: instagram / @tyrabanks
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Photo: instagram / @ellefanning
Amber Le Bon
Amber Le Bon
Photo: instagram / @amberlebonofficial
View this post on Instagram

🌸

A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on

View this post on Instagram

🌸

A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on

Perrie Edwards
Irene Kim
Irene Kim
Photo: instagram / @ireneisgood
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne
Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Lily Collins
Lily Collins
Photo: instagram / @lilyjcollins
Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik
Photo: instagram

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Anxious? You're Not Alone—These 10 Celebs Have All Opened Up About Anxiety

Anxious? You're Not Alone—These 10 Celebs Have All Opened Up About Anxiety
  • Hailey Baldwin
  • Kelis
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Hilary Duff
  • Iggy Azalea
  • Christina Aguilera
  • Tyra Banks
  • Bella Hadid
  • Elle Fanning
  • Amber Le Bon
  • Perrie Edwards
  • Irene Kim
  • Bella Thorne
  • Lily Collins
  • Zayn Malik
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share