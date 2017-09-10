StyleCaster
Share

13 Beautiful Celebrities Who Embraced Their Natural Hair

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Beautiful Celebrities Who Embraced Their Natural Hair

by
13 Beautiful Celebrities Who Embraced Their Natural Hair
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Imaeges

Natural hair, especially among African American women, is something that is slowly but surely being embraced more in Hollywood—thanks in large part to the dozens of famous black women who’ve shown off their naturally gorgeous kinks, coils, and waves on the red carpet, in Instagram selfies, and on the big screen.

MORE: 15 Celebrities Who Got Gorgeous Buzz Cuts

It should be well-known by now that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, colors, forms, and textures. While faux hair products like weaves, wigs, and extensions give women an amazing range of options and looks to choose from, it’s also incredible to see the tide of celebrity ladies wearing their natural hair in the public eye—and looking absolutely stunning, at that.

Take a look at 13 famous women who’ve embraced their natural hair texture, ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union
Photo: Getty Images
Halle Berry
Halle Berry
Photo: Getty Images
Issa Rae
Issa Rae
Photo: Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Photo: Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o
Photo: Getty Images
Solange
Solange
Photo: Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson
Photo: Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Getty Images
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Photo: Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi
Photo: Getty Images
Janelle Monae
View this post on Instagram

🌞

A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on

View this post on Instagram

🌞

A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on

Sanaa Lathan
Zendaya

Next slideshow starts in 10s

How to Pull Off Fashion Week's Biggest Beauty Trend

How to Pull Off Fashion Week's Biggest Beauty Trend
  • Gabrielle Union
  • Halle Berry
  • Issa Rae
  • Kerry Washington
  • Lupita Nyong'o
  • Solange
  • Taraji P. Henson
  • Tracee Ellis Ross
  • Viola Davis
  • Yara Shahidi
  • Janelle Monae
  • Sanaa Lathan
  • Zendaya
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share