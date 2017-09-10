13 Beautiful Celebrities Who Embraced Their Natural Hair

Natural hair, especially among African American women, is something that is slowly but surely being embraced more in Hollywood—thanks in large part to the dozens of famous black women who’ve shown off their naturally gorgeous kinks, coils, and waves on the red carpet, in Instagram selfies, and on the big screen.

It should be well-known by now that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, colors, forms, and textures. While faux hair products like weaves, wigs, and extensions give women an amazing range of options and looks to choose from, it’s also incredible to see the tide of celebrity ladies wearing their natural hair in the public eye—and looking absolutely stunning, at that.

Take a look at 13 famous women who’ve embraced their natural hair texture, ahead.