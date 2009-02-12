Celebrities Make Waves at the SAG Awards With Loose, Sexy Glamour That’s Available to Try On at DailyMakeover.com

The Oscars and the Golden Globes have long been known for their show-stopping red carpet style, but actors attending the SAG Awards turn on a more free-wheeling kind of glamour that’s, frankly, much more modern and sexy. This year’s awards were no different, with famous faces like Angelina Jolie, America Ferrera, Claire Danes, and Viola Davis sporting the kind of wavy, lush locks that make flat irons everywhere cry from neglect.

The good news is hair this beautiful is also easy! Here are tips from DailyMakeover.com Beauty Director Rachel Hayes that will help turn any head of hair into a superstar:

Loose curls still need staying power, and the simplest way to achieve that is with good, old fashioned hairspray. Lightly spritz sections before using a curling iron, then mist on again before heading out the door.

The key to this look is shiny, healthy hair. Try a shine serum, but use only a few drops. Warm it in hands then lightly distribute across surface of hair. Not only will it add shine, but will also help keep frizzies at bay!

For sexy, tousled hair that doesn’t look too “done” (like Viola Davis’) alternate between a medium barrel curling iron and a small barrel one. Also, alternate the direction of the curl from the cheekbone down. To try on these celebrity hairstyles and countless others, simply head to Dailymakeover.com and refresh, reinvent and repeat!

