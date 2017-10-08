StyleCaster
Share

How to Avoid Getting Lipstick on Your Teeth (Unlike These 5 Celebrities)

What's hot
StyleCaster

How to Avoid Getting Lipstick on Your Teeth (Unlike These 5 Celebrities)

by
How to Avoid Getting Lipstick on Your Teeth (Unlike These 5 Celebrities)
5 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

It’s a sad day when you’re feeling hot and posing for pictures only to find out you that had lipstick on your teeth the entire time. At that point, we ask ourselves: “Was any of it even worth it?” 

As devastating as the mishap is, there’s always tomorrow to come back with a badder, bolder lip. Just ask some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities who’ve also been caught with lipstick on their teeth. But before taking a look at some celebrity-lipstick-on-teeth blunders, we’re here to keep your lipstick off your smile and ensure you won’t make the same mistake twice.

MORE: Blue Ivy Picks Out Clothes for Beyoncé’s Twins

Line Your Lips

You want to line around your whole mouth to stop lipstick from bleeding. Also, by coloring in your lips, you give your lipstick something to stick to, which stops it from sliding onto your teeth.

Try This Trick

After applying the liner and lipstick, do the age-old trick of sticking a finger in your puckered mouth to drag out any of the lipstick stuck to the inside of your lips.

Dab, Dab, Dab

Of course, we can’t forget mom’s favorite: Dab those lips on a tissue. This will help take off excess pigment and oils so the chances of having fallout or slippage are majorly reduced. That’s it, you’re ready to go.

MORE: WYD, Justin Bieber? This Week’s Social Media Fails

And if you’re still feeling sheepish about your last lipstick-on-teeth misadventure, take a peek at 10 celebrities who’ve been through it, too (it happens to the best of us!).

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5
Emma Watson lipstick on teeth in England July 2008
Emma Watson

Even "It" girls like Watson have had her makeup mistakes, like the time she stepped out for Cartier event in England in  July, 2008 with lipstick on her teeth.

Photo: Getty Images
Cat Deeley with lipstick on her teeth at pre-Emmy's event September 2012
Cat Deeley

Even the tiniest bit can go noticed, as we saw with the "So You Think You Can Dance" host at a pre-Emmy's event in September, 2012

Photo: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus with lipstick on her teeth at Teen Vogue event in LA September 2007
Miley Cyrus

Before the former Disney Channel star had a wild streak, she had a streak of lipstick across her teeth at a Teen Vogue red carpet event in Los Angeles in September, 2007.

Photo: Wenn
Condoleezza Rice lipstick on her teeth during a rally in Florida 2012
Condoleezza Rice

It even happens to powerful women like the former U.S. Secretary of State, who had a little bit on her front teeth at a rally in Florida in 2012

Photo: Getty Images
Paris Hilton with lipstick on her teeth in South Korea club 2007
Paris Hilton

Probably the most notable lipstick blunder happened to Hilton in South Korea in 2007 at a night club. Still looks hot though.

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Healthy Pizza Recipes It's Okay to Get Hooked On

15 Healthy Pizza Recipes It's Okay to Get Hooked On
  • Emma Watson lipstick on teeth in England July 2008
  • Cat Deeley with lipstick on her teeth at pre-Emmy's event September 2012
  • Miley Cyrus with lipstick on her teeth at Teen Vogue event in LA September 2007
  • Condoleezza Rice lipstick on her teeth during a rally in Florida 2012
  • Paris Hilton with lipstick on her teeth in South Korea club 2007
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share