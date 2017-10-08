How to Avoid Getting Lipstick on Your Teeth (Unlike These 5 Celebrities)

It’s a sad day when you’re feeling hot and posing for pictures only to find out you that had lipstick on your teeth the entire time. At that point, we ask ourselves: “Was any of it even worth it?”

As devastating as the mishap is, there’s always tomorrow to come back with a badder, bolder lip. Just ask some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities who’ve also been caught with lipstick on their teeth. But before taking a look at some celebrity-lipstick-on-teeth blunders, we’re here to keep your lipstick off your smile and ensure you won’t make the same mistake twice.

Line Your Lips

You want to line around your whole mouth to stop lipstick from bleeding. Also, by coloring in your lips, you give your lipstick something to stick to, which stops it from sliding onto your teeth.

Try This Trick

After applying the liner and lipstick, do the age-old trick of sticking a finger in your puckered mouth to drag out any of the lipstick stuck to the inside of your lips.

Dab, Dab, Dab

Of course, we can’t forget mom’s favorite: Dab those lips on a tissue. This will help take off excess pigment and oils so the chances of having fallout or slippage are majorly reduced. That’s it, you’re ready to go.

And if you’re still feeling sheepish about your last lipstick-on-teeth misadventure, take a peek at 10 celebrities who’ve been through it, too (it happens to the best of us!).