Celebrities Inspire Us to Add Colored Eyeliner Into Our Summer Beauty Routines

Makeup for the warmer temperatures can be a tricky battle – no one wants to wear a bright and layered smokey eye on a humid day and a vibrant bold lip can be a whole lot to handle. That’s why colored liner has become one of our favorite go-to’s. Whether you’re wearing it on your bottom lash line, top lash line or going all out and rimming your entire eye, we are always looking for a bright product that stays put.

Dianna Agron and Marion Cotillard were recently spotted at fancy events rocking pops of color, and we can always rely on Selena Gomez and Ashley Benson to shock us with a perfectly applied vibrant hue. Find out which products you need to stock up on for the warmer months, and let us know if you’ll be trying out the looks soon!

