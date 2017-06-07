StyleCaster
15 Celebrities in Curlers: How They Get Perfect Hair

Christina Grasso
by
Photo: Getty

Stars, they’re just like us! No, but really—they are. They’re just people, and you know what people do? They wear curlers. That’s right. Because nobody actually wakes up like *this.* (Sorry Beyoncé, not even you.) Nope, celebs wake up with the same limp, lifeless hair as us plebeians do–that’s just how it (our hair) rolls.

MORE: 47 Celebs in Full-On Face Masks

And although for the past however many years those undone, off-duty model waves have been a thing, the voluptuous, bombshell hair of 90s era shan’t be ignored. Celebs know this, which is why they are routinely caught with curlers in their hair—and look downright iconic doing it.

gettyimages 496529624 15 Celebrities in Curlers: How They Get Perfect Hair

Photo: Getty

Ahead, see 15 celebs, from Oprah to Gigi Hadid who, together, are making hair rollers chic again.

1 of 14
Oprah
Oprah
Photo: instagram / @celebsdoingfunnythings
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Photo: Getty
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Photo: instagram / @celebsdoingfunnythings
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton
Photo: Wenn
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks
Photo: instagram / @celebsdoingfunnythings
Fergie
Fergie
Photo: Getty
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Photo: instagram / @selenagomez
Emma Stone
Emma Stone
Photo: instagram / @celebsdoingfunnythings
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera
Photo: Getty
Karolina Kurkova
Karolina Kurkova
Photo: instagram / @karolinakurkova
Bobbie Thomas
Bobbie Thomas
Photo: instagram / @bobbiethomas
Debra Messing
Debra Messing
Photo: instagram / @therealdebramessing
Solange
Solange
Photo: instagram / @celebsdoingfunnythings

