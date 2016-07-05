20 Celebrities Who Prove Bold, Bright Lipstick Can Upgrade Any Look

A good rule of thumb: Even if you leave the house without bothering to put on mascara or fix your hair, it’s impossible to look too disheveled if you managed to swipe on a bold lipstick—so long as you stay in the lines. But, even if you’re not in a dead rush, an unapologetically bold lipstick can completely transform your look in a matter of seconds.

And as these 20 celebs can show you, a classic red looks good on every skin tone (we like M.A.C. Ruby Woo, Sephora Cream Lip Stain in Always Red, and Nyx Cosmetics Round Case Lipstick in Chic Red), but the payoff of an unexpected shade like purple (Make Up For Ever in Pearly Violet commands attention, to say the least) or blue (try The Estée Edit Mattified Lipstick in The Storm if you’re feeling daring) is well worth it. Ahead, 20 times a bright lipstick color totally upgraded a look.