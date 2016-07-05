StyleCaster
Share

20 Celebrities Who Prove Bold, Bright Lipstick Can Upgrade Any Look

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Celebrities Who Prove Bold, Bright Lipstick Can Upgrade Any Look

Lauren Caruso
by
20 Celebrities Who Prove Bold, Bright Lipstick Can Upgrade Any Look
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

A good rule of thumb: Even if you leave the house without bothering to put on mascara or fix your hair, it’s impossible to look too disheveled if you managed to swipe on a bold lipstick—so long as you stay in the lines. But, even if you’re not in a dead rush, an unapologetically bold lipstick can completely transform your look in a matter of seconds.

MORE: 20 Hot-Girl-Approved Ways to Wear Makeup This Summer

And as these 20 celebs can show you, a classic red looks good on every skin tone (we like M.A.C. Ruby Woo, Sephora Cream Lip Stain in Always Red, and Nyx Cosmetics Round Case Lipstick in Chic Red), but the payoff of an unexpected shade like purple (Make Up For Ever in Pearly Violet commands attention, to say the least) or blue (try The Estée Edit Mattified Lipstick in The Storm if you’re feeling daring) is well worth it. Ahead, 20 times a bright lipstick color totally upgraded a look.

MORE: 7 STYLECASTER Editors on Their Favorite Under-$10 Lipsticks

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Margot Robbie

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Hill

Photo: Getty Images

Emma Stone

Photo: Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Photo: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Photo: Getty Images

Keke Palmer

Photo: Getty Images

Mena Suvari

Photo: Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Photo: Getty Images

Joan Smalls

Photo: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna

Photo: Getty Images

Gaby Espino

Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne

Photo: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Photo: Getty Images

Lily Collins

Photo: Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

Photo: Getty Images

Rita Ora

Photo: Getty Images

Sara Sampaio

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Everything That Went Down at Chanel's Paris Couture Show

Everything That Went Down at Chanel's Paris Couture Show
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share