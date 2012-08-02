Oprah Goes Natural For “O”, See Who Else’s Natural Hair We Love

Celebrities are all about showing off their natural beauty these days. Whether it is showing off their natural hair or going sans-makeup on Twitter, stars are embracing the trend of going ‘au naturale’.

For the September issue of her magazine, Oprah decided to jump on the bandwagon and show off her natural hair texture. She has even gotten some criticism that it’s not really her natural hair, but regardless we love that she has made the jump to show off some natural texture. Another star who has decided to go natural is Solange Knowles. Queen B’s younger sister has stopped getting her hair done for red carpet events and flaunts the curly hair she was born with.

These celebrities are not only showing off a more natural side, but they are sending a message that you don’t have to constantly style your hair to look like everyone else’s to feel beautiful. With all of the pressure on girls with thick, curly hair, it is good that these celebrities are sending a more positive message than the ones brought on by magazines.

Check out the slideshow above to see which celebs are embracing the natural hair trend and let us know what you think of them showing off their natural hair.