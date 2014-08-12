14 Celebrities Who Bravely Battled Eating Disorders and Won

In Glamour magazine’s September issue, “Girls” star Zosia Mamet bravely revealed to readers that she’s battled an eating disorder since she was a child.

“I’ve struggled with an eating disorder since I was a child. This struggle has been mostly a private one, a war nobody knew was raging inside me. I tried to fight it alone for a long time. And I nearly died,” she writes, adding that she thinks of herself as an addict in recovery, and how society’s obsession with being thin played a part in her disorder. “You want to control something, and then society says, ‘Hey, how about controlling the way you look? Skinny is beautiful,'” she Mamet. “Your obsession feels justified.”

Mamet is is far from the first starlet to battle anorexia, bulimia, or any number of other forms of the disorder. In fact, earlier this year, pop star Kesha checked herself into a 30-day rehab program to help her overcome an eating disorder. “I’m a crusader for being yourself and loving yourself, but I’ve found it hard to practice. I’ll be unavailable for the next 30 days, seeking treatment for my eating disorder, to learn to love myself again, exactly as I am,” she told People magazine.

We’ve also seen lovely starlets like Christina Ricci and Mary-Kate Olsen wither away to dangerously thin states at one point or another, often a a result of Hollywood’s overwhelming pressures. However, not all of these stories end in tragedy: Many celebrities, thankfully, were brave enough to overcome their obstacles, and have spoken openly about their struggles with weight, food, and body image.

