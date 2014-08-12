14 Celebrities Who Bravely Battled Eating Disorders and Won

In Glamour magazine’s September issue, “Girls” star Zosia Mamet bravely revealed to readers that she’s battled an eating disorder since she was a child.
“I’ve struggled with an eating disorder since I was a child. This struggle has been mostly a private one, a war nobody knew was raging inside me. I tried to fight it alone for a long time. And I nearly died,” she writes, adding that she thinks of herself as an addict in recovery, and how society’s obsession with being thin played a part in her disorder. “You want to control something, and then society says, ‘Hey, how about controlling the way you look? Skinny is beautiful,'” she Mamet. “Your obsession feels justified.”
Mamet is is far from the first starlet to battle anorexia, bulimia, or any number of other forms of the disorder. In fact, earlier this year, pop star Kesha checked herself into a 30-day rehab program to help her overcome an eating disorder. “I’m a crusader for being yourself and loving yourself, but I’ve found it hard to practice. I’ll be unavailable for the next 30 days, seeking treatment for my eating disorder, to learn to love myself again, exactly as I am,” she told People magazine.
We’ve also seen lovely starlets like Christina Ricci and Mary-Kate Olsen wither away to dangerously thin states at one point or another, often a a result of Hollywood’s overwhelming pressures. However, not all of these stories end in tragedy: Many celebrities, thankfully, were brave enough to overcome their obstacles, and have spoken openly about their struggles with weight, food, and body image.
Click through the gallery to see 14 famous women who bravely battled eating disorders and came out on top. Kudos to them for their honesty, courage, and strength in the face of disorders that are all too rampant!
Zosia Mamet
Mamet—who plays the loveable Shoshanna on HBO's "Girls"—bravely revealed to Glamour magazine in 2014 that she's battled an eating disorder since she's been a child, touching on how society's obsession with thinness played a role in her disroder. "You want to control something, and then society says, 'Hey, how about controlling the way you look? Skinny is beautiful,'" wrote Mamet. "Your obsession feels justified."
Photo:
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Kesha
The pop star started off the new year by taking control of her body; she announced in January that she would be entering a 30-day rehab program for an eating disorder. "I'm a crusader for being yourself and loving yourself, but I've found it hard to practice. I'll be unavailable for the next 30 days, seeking treatment for my eating disorder, to learn to love myself again, exactly as I am," she told People magazine.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/AMA2013/Getty Images for DCP
Katharine McPhee
The "Smash" star has been open about struggling with an eating disorder during her stint on "American Idol." “The more I focused on my weight, the worse my bulimia got,” she told People magazine.
Photo:
Mark Davis/Getty Images
Katie Couric
In 2012, the anchor and journalist admitted she “wrestled with bulimia all through college, and for two years after that." Couric added: “I know this rigidity, this feeling that if you eat one thing that’s wrong, you’re full of self-loathing and then you punish yourself, whether it’s one cookie or a stick of gum that isn’t sugarless, that I would sometimes beat myself up for that."
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Christina Ricci
The star became rail-thin in the early 2000s, raising eyebrows every time she stepped out in public. “At the time that I was starting to diet and stuff, I saw this TV movie, and I thought, ‘Ooh – anorexia. I could probably do that,’” Ricci told The Guardian in 2004 of her struggle with the disorder.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for UNICEF
Demi Lovato
Demi's battle with eating disorders started at a very young age, when she started binging and purging as a child. “My eating disorder will continue to affect me for the rest of my life,” she has told Seventeen magazine.
Photo:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Portia de Rossi
The better half of funny lady Ellen DeGeneres famously struggled with anorexia and bulimia during her stint on "Ally McBeal." She limited her calories to 300 per day, in addition to binging and purging.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan
“I was sick, and I was scared too,” Lohan told Vanity Fair in 2010 of her struggle with bulimia. “I had people sit me down and say, ‘You’re going to die if you don’t take care of yourself.’”
Photo:
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
The "Sopranos" actress has been one of the most outspoken about her longtime struggles with bulimia, becoming an ambassador of sorts for all sorts of eating disorders.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association
Mary-Kate Olsen
When she appeared as little more than a walking skeleton during a red carpet appearance, Mary-Kate finally admitted to struggling with an eating disorder and in 2004 checked herself into rehab to cope with her problem.
Photo:
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson
The original American Idol has battled with her weight her entire life, yo-yo'ing back and forth between unhealthily thin and a little more on the curvier side. She revealed to Cosmogirl that her struggle with her weight really began in high school, after she didn't get a part in the school play. "I thought…If I came back and I’m cuter and thinner, then I’ll get the role,” she said.
Photo:
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Victoria Beckham
After facing years' worth of scrutiny over her thin appearance, Posh Spice wrote in her 2011 biography Learn to Fly that she had indeed struggled with an eating disorder during her early Spice Girls years, resulting from the oppressive pressure to be thin.
Photo:
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Geri Halliwell
Posh wasn't the only one: Ginger Spice dropped a shocking amount of weight after the famous girl group fell from the heights of fame. She spoke on the subject at the time, claiming her drastic weight loss was mainly the result of "coping with life."
Photo:
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
LeAnn Rimes
The country star initally denied having an eating disorder after scarily skinny bikini photos surfaced of her, but soon after checked into rehab for treatment for stress and anxiety.
Photo:
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images