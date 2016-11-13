StyleCaster
13 Celebrities Wearing Winter’s Dark Lipstick Trend

by
Photo: Getty Images

There are a few things we can always rely on when the weather gets cold: Daylight Savings will occur (and always suck), humans will get eaten alive by giant sweaters and Uggs, and deep, berry-hued lipsticks will be permanently stained onto the lips of every celebrity and woman for four months straight. And we’re hella excited for all of it (except Daylight Savings; GO AWAY).

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

And apparently we’re not the only ones who are pumped, since celebrities have been all about the dark lipsticks on social media in the last few weeks, with Lucy Hale posting a selfie with her mom and an insanely awesome port-wine lip, and Shay Mitchell Instagramming a seriously gorgeous makeup photo of herself with matte, blackberry lipstick.

So to get everyone in the wonderful spirit of all things red and berry-filled, we turned to our favorite actresses, models, and celebs for their most-inspiring, dark-lipped selfies. Because if someone famous wears a trend, you have to as well, right? And if you’re not sure which lipstick to try this winter, check out our comprehensive list of the best of the best burgundy and black lipsticks to wear, like, right now.

1 of 13
Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls
Photo: instagram / @patrickta
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato
Photo: instagram / @ddlovato
Mel B.
Mel B.
Photo: instagram / @officialmelb
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale
Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell
Photo: instagram / @shaymitchell
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth
Photo: instagram / @hungvanngo
Arden Cho
Arden Cho
Photo: instagram / @arden_cho
Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson
Photo: instagram / @hungvanngo
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss
Photo: instagram / @hungvanngo
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Photo: instagram / @patrickta
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Photo: instagram / @patrickta
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn
Photo: instagram / @patrickta

