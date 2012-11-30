StyleCaster
Share

Celebrities Can’t Get Enough of the Bob Haircut

What's hot
StyleCaster

Celebrities Can’t Get Enough of the Bob Haircut

Augusta Falletta
by
Celebrities Can’t Get Enough of the Bob Haircut
8 Start slideshow

2012 is coming to a close in a matter of weeks, and the post-2012-apocalyptic world new year calls for a new hairstyle. The past year, we’ve seen center parts and fishtail braids take center stage as the must-have styles, but lately, celebrities have decided to take much more drastic measures in the form of a cut.

The bob, a haircut that’s been around forever, is making a huge comeback. Models, actresses, singers and everyone in between are heading to their hairdressers to get the cut, and we’re sitting up to take notice. Whether they opt for layers, one length or the “lob” (long bob), the shorter style is on its way to taking over as the look to have.

Why do we love this cut so much? Besides the fact that it’s flattering on just about every face, less hair also means less maintenance, which means more time to spend on the things that matter (like finally reading the book everyone’s been talking about or grabbing dinner with an old roommate). The bob can work as curly, straight or wavy, and the opportunities for styling are pretty endless.

Would you make the cut? Tell us in the comment section below! 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

Supermodel du jour Karlie Kloss shocked everyone when she debuted her new bob at the Victoria's Secret fashion show. 

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Target

Leighton Meester opted for a chic, short cut and shed away anything that was left of her Blair Waldorf image. 

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Target

Julianne Hough knows that a short, blonde style goes best with a bold red lip. 

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Alicia Keys is living up to the name "Girl on Fire" with her new hot haircut. 

Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for MTV

January Jones goes for a straight, sleek look with her new strands. 

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Chanel

Cameron Diaz's new style really accentuates her cheeks and collarbone. 

Photo: Tim Whitby/Getty Images

Emmanuelle Chriqui dons her new look styled with beachy waves and a deep wine lip. 

Photo: Angela Weiss/WireImage

Jamie King's bob with a center part and bold brow is right on trend. 

Photo: Marc Stamas/Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Beauty 101: Your Complete Guide to Exfoliants

Beauty 101: Your Complete Guide to Exfoliants
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share