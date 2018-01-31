15 Celebrities Who Nailed Baby Bangs and Gave Us Major Hair Envy

Bangs are one the most controversial hair decisions out there. Should you get them and risk looking like your third-grade cousin who always has jelly on her cheeks? Or even worse—your past-seventh-grade self who cut her own bangs and ended up looking like a coconut head (sigh, this was definitely me)? Amidst all the room for debacle, we have good news: Bangs of any length are back in style, which means no matter what you do to your fringe, it’s going to be on trend.
And hot on the trend list right now are baby bangs. You might remember them from the early ’00s, “Amelie“-style or all the way up to 2014 when Beyoncé rocked the barely there bangs. As intimidating as the chop may seem, we’ve gathered 15 different stylings of today’s best baby bangs to choose from, from Jourdan Dunn’s sharp, blunt editorial take to Ariana Grande’s wispy and textured ’do.
Like Kris Jenner once told her daughter Khloé, you’re going to look bangin’ in those bangs.
Ariana Grande
In October 2017, Grande opted out of her usual long locks for this chop. Stylist Chris Appleton gave her varying length and wispy pieces to ensure a low-maintenance look with tons of edge.
@chrisappleton1
Bella Hadid
At the Dior Masquerade Ball in January 2018, Hadid debuted her new ’do. The short, straight-across style is hard to rock, but by pairing it with a full, bouncy ponytail, Hadid still looks fun and approachable.
@bellahadid
Jourdan Dunn
If you're seeking the editorial look, follow Dunn's October 2017 Instagram approach. The blunt bangs along with the fierce cut create sophistication and intrigue.
@jourdandunn
Bella Thorne
In the opposite direction, Thorne partnered short bangs with long, curly locks in January 2018. And if blunt isn't for you either, this rainbow shape frames a face perfectly.
Getty Images
Emma Roberts
In January 2018, Roberts came out with a big change, and even though it was a wig, the look is to die for. Trying out the blunt bangs on something removable is a great way to decide if the chop is for you or not.
@nikkilee901
Emma Watson
Watson's January 2018 red carpet walk featured these playful baby bangs. A small side part helps to break up the bangs' edge and allows for a subtle swoop.
Getty Images
Amandla Stenberg
In this October 2017 Instagram post, Stenberg played up her baby bangs by twisting them into individual spirals. If you're looking to make a statement and have fun, this is the way to do it.
@amandlastenberg
Penelope Cruz
To slyly enter the short bang gang, you can adopt Cruz's September 2017 look. The side sweep that gradually gets longer allows you to experience baby bangs, but still have the security of full-length locks.
Getty Images
Duckie Thot
In November 2017, the model posted this photo of her and her baby bangs. The short bangs mixed with waist-length straight hair make for a sleek and simple look.
@duckieofficial
Rooney Mara
You don't always have to let the bangs do the talking. By placing a headband behind the bangs, Mara drew attention away from them in April 2017, and instead, placed the attention on the small, fun accessory.
Getty Images
Sofia Boutella
Boutella made baby bangs look like NBD in January 2018. The pieces lift a little off her forehead which gives tons of dimension, and the deep off-center part helps to make the bangs more casual.
Getty Images
Alison Sudol
These face-framing crimped pieces work perfectly with Sudol's severe mismatched bangs. The frilliness of the hair lessens the dramatic bangs but doesn't take away too much from their dynamic shape.
Getty Images
Kehlani
In her May 2017 Instagram post, Kehlani shows off her curly baby bangs. We often think straight strands are the only way we can go, but by keeping natural curls, the bangs fall effortlessly across the forehead.
@kehlani
Hayley Williams
Williams kept a neutral color while showcasing her fringe in October 2017. An easy way to change up your boho look is adding in shorter bangs. You don't have to sacrifice too much, but it makes a big difference.
Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
A pixie cut can be styled any which way, but Harlow chose to go with frayed bangs in December 2017. Instead of a classic tousle, the baby bangs keep the look modern and mature.
@winnieharlow