15 Celebrities Who Nailed Baby Bangs and Gave Us Major Hair Envy

Bangs are one the most controversial hair decisions out there. Should you get them and risk looking like your third-grade cousin who always has jelly on her cheeks? Or even worse—your past-seventh-grade self who cut her own bangs and ended up looking like a coconut head (sigh, this was definitely me)? Amidst all the room for debacle, we have good news: Bangs of any length are back in style, which means no matter what you do to your fringe, it’s going to be on trend.

And hot on the trend list right now are baby bangs. You might remember them from the early ’00s, “Amelie“-style or all the way up to 2014 when Beyoncé rocked the barely there bangs. As intimidating as the chop may seem, we’ve gathered 15 different stylings of today’s best baby bangs to choose from, from Jourdan Dunn’s sharp, blunt editorial take to Ariana Grande’s wispy and textured ’do.

Like Kris Jenner once told her daughter Khloé, you’re going to look bangin’ in those bangs.