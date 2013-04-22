Celebrities at Coachella: The Best Beach Waves, Natural Makeup and Flower Crowns

Coachella has climbed to the top of our “must-see beauty looks” list over the past couple of years, bringing out the dip dyed hair, flower crowns and unwashed hairstyles that wouldn’t fly anywhere other than a music festival. Besides just serving as a platform for musicians to debut their newest music and today’s generation to feel like they got to take part in the modern day Woodstock, Coachella has become the place to be for celebrities.

We’re used to seeing red carpet glamour and runway beauty from actresses and models, but at Coachella we see the casual beauty looks from stars that remind us that they’re real people, too. From Alessandra Ambrosio’s beach waves to Diane Kruger’s natural makeup, you need to see the gorgeous celebrity beauty looks from Coachella Music Festival!

