11 Celebrities Who Opened Up About Learning to Embrace Their Acne

Whether it was in our teens or as adults, most of us have struggled with acne. Yet there’s still a huge stigma surrounding pimples, blemishes, and “bad skin.” More than 50 million people in the U.S. struggle with acne every year, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, so there’s really no reason to be ashamed of your skin, because, as the odds have it, the person next to, behind, and in front of you probably all have acne, too.

And though it might be easy to assume that celebrities are born with picture-perfect skin, they have acne, too. Underneath heaven-like lighting, heavy makeup, and drastic retouching, celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus, and Rihanna deal with annoying blemishes and pimples like you and I do. They also know that the more they talk about it, the more the stigma surrounding acne is shut down. To help you feel comfortable with your own acne, we’ve collected stories from 11 celebrities on how they learned to embrace their skin. Read the inspiring accounts ahead.