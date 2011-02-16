A Celebration of Success

Last week, notable socialites celebrated the success of Frédéric Malle’s latest scent.

Patrick Demarchelier, along with his son Victor, hosted the event at Barneys New York Madison Avenue Penthouse. wwd.com reported attendees included Shirin von Wulffen, Gigi Mortimer, Jonathan Adler, Amanda Ross, Frédéric Fekkai, and Prosper and Martine Assouline.

The reception took place to celebrate Malle’s new fragrance, which launched in late May and is currently the number one fragrance at Barneys New York. Equally commendable, Frédéric Malle’s brand ranks among the top five of Barneys beauty brands.

Géranium Pour Monsieur, an elaborate concoction of florals mints and herbs, is only available at Barneys and Matte’s personal boutiques in Paris.