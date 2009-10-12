Celebrating 15 Beautiful Years With Francois Nars

François Nars embodies the NARS make up line, which bears his name, vision, and innovative ideas. After 15 years the brand celebrates Nars through what he loves second best; photography.

His love for photography begin in the fall of 1996 when he shot the first advertising campaign for NARS, ever since Nars has been the eye behind the lens, as he shoots every ad campaign for the brand. A few years later, in 1999 he published his first photography book X-Ray that was reflective of his individual style and personality, through portraits of our favorite fashion celebs.

After 15 beautiful years, Nars is publishing a new photography book entitled 15×15. The book will be on sale for 30 days and only 1,500 copies will be sold. At $80 each, not only is this purchase fashionable but charitable, as all of the proceeds will be donated to charities hand picked by the celebrities at that were shot for the new book.

15×15 will be available on 15x15project.com, which if you visit, is counting down the days November 12 at 8 pm, when the book will be ready for purchase during a cocktail party that Marc Jacobs and Daphne Guinness are holding in NYC. Barneys will also host a 15th anniversary party for the brand, as it was first launched at Barneys in 1994.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the photos from 15×15:

All photos by Francios Nars

Naomi Campbell in an amazing black corset dress, complete with mesh sequined sleeves and a bold shoulder.

Daphne Guinness dripping in jewels, with her famously blonde and black streaked hair, finished with a NARS-inspired smokey eye.

Marc Jacobs, in a classic shade of red. “I love the way Marc looks, but also what he is and does. I tried to pick people not just for looks, but for talent,” said Nars.

In the new book, all images will be accompanied by not only these amazing photos, but photos taken by celebrities themselves. These images acted as the source of inspiration for their photos (like the images above) along with the NARS product that they love most. We can’t wait until this amazing book hits the web come November.