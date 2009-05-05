Celebrate Rose de Mai with Chantecaille

Fans of Chantecaille’s Pure Rosewater, listen up: On May 8th and 9th at Barneys and from May 18th to 23rd at Bergdorf Goodman, Chantecaille is offering you a complimentary refill of your empty Pure Rosewater bottles or a Travel-size Rosewater, with your purchase of a new Rose de Mai.

Not yet a fan? Maybe you would be if you gave it a try. Their Pure Rosewater, made from rose petals distilled in artisan well water, is intended to help to maintain a clear complexion, purify, tone, hydrate and combat skin aging.

Seems to me like a good reason to celebrate Rose de Mai!

Rose de Mai Pure Rosewater, $50.00, at BergdorfGoodman.com