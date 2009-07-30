Celebrate Good Times!

Photo: Rob Loud

My very first episode of What Not To Wear premiered last week and the response has been so amazing! I’ve gotten so much email from people telling me how much they loved Ariel’s new look. I told you there were a lot of tears. I’m so glad she likes her new hairstyle now, but it was touch and go there for awhile!

Last week to celebrate my WNTW debut, Jason and I hosted a party at the salon with all of our fabulous friends and beauty colleagues. The Beauty Bloggerati dropped by as part of their fabulous Beauty Crawl and there were also editors from all the major magazines — Vanity Fair, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, US Weekly and so many more. There were a few celeb guests too, including supermodel Jenny Shimizu and Jessie Leavitt of NYC Prep.

Me with Jessie Leavitt of NYC Prep

There were over 100 people in the salon that night to watch the show with me. It was so great that people came out in the pouring rain too. We had removed all of the styling stations from the floor and had gorgeous flowers from Belle Fleur lining the space. Guests were served champagne courtesy of Mot, martinis from Three Olives Vodka and Hint water for the health-conscious among them. Yummy!

It was hard to watch myself on the show — I’m my worst critic and I just kept thinking about the things that I would have done differently. But it was really nice to have all of my friends watching with me and supporting me. My favorite part of the night was when Evan, one of the producers of the show, introduced me and said some really sweet things about how happy they are to have me. It was nice to hear what he had to say and how they feel about me on the show.

Afterwards I got so many comments from people telling me how much they enjoyed watching it. Did you watch the show? What did you think of Ariel’s hair makeover?

And remember, Beauty Is Individual.