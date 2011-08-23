StyleCaster
Zoe Saldana Stuns at 'Colombiana' Premiere, Get the Look

Zoe Saldana Stuns at ‘Colombiana’ Premiere, Get the Look

Zoe Saldana is one of those celebrities that you just expect to look stunning on the red carpet. But, she’s also gotten slightly boring — we always see her with glowing skin, a pale lip and her hair loose (sometimes sleek, sometimes with curls). I mean when you’re stunninginly gorgeous and all you need is a touch of illuminator and a curling iron before a red carpet event we can’t really blame her, but we also love a girl that mixes it up a little.

So, when Zoe walked the carpet for the Colombiana Miami premiere last night in a custom Balmain gown with a textured low pony (with a gold chain embellishment!), we fell in love. Her longtime hairstylist Mara Roszak told us how she get the look below:

“On damp hair apply Josie Maran Argan Oil for the hair and blow dry. Spray all over with Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray. Then, add a dab of Oribe Palmade to palms of hands and rub through hair to get a rougher texture. Gather hair into a low ponytail and secure with an elastic. Wrap a piece of hair around the elastic and secure, or wrap a small piece of chain, even from an old necklace around the elastic and secure by cris crossing bobbypins. Spray all over with Lenor Greyl Voluforme Hairspray.”

