Worst Celebrity Hair Dye Disasters

Celebrities are seemingly dying their hair constantly. For movie roles, a concert tour or just a red carpet appearance, they have ample opportunity for trying new trendsand experimenting with color.
Some turn out great (like everything Lauren Conrad tries) and some… not so great (Lady Gaga, anyone?). While we applaud them for their risk-taking, there are definitely less hits and more misses when it comes to celebrities and crazy hair color.
Take a look at our cringe-inducing slideshow for a lesson on how not to do colored highlights, dip-dye, ombre, and more!
Pink streaks can look totally cute. Rachel McAdams rocked them on the red carpet, Lauren Conrad's peach ends are adorable, and we are unhealthily obsessed with Charlotte Free. However, when Samaire Armstrong recently debuted this new frazzled and faded 'do, she looked not-so-pretty in pink.
British soul singer Joss Stone has a beautiful voice, there's no doubting that. However, there was nothing beautiful about this period, when Stone kept dying her hair multiple shades of pink, fuchsia, and purple. Especially when she matched her makeup to it yuck!
Avril Lavigne has been rocking colored streaks for years, in every color from black to red to pink. This however is the worst we've ever seen her. It looks like she let a six-year-old color her hair in with highlighters. A serious disaster!
Before Rihanna started rocking her signature all-over flaming red shade, she experimented with colored streaks and highlights, including this skunky-bouffant look. While RiRi can rock just about anything, we are not a fan of this streaky style.
While Drew Barrymore is known for jumpstarting the ombre trend with her beachy tresses, we're not quite sure what kind of ombre she was going for here. This looks like it happened on accident never a good thing when it comes to your hairstyle.
In the words of the classic 1998 Destiny's Child jam: "No, no, no, no, no." Kelly Rowland's hair has clearly improved since going solo. This picture must be her "Motivation" for keeping her hair free of color these days. Thank goodness!
In her hit song "Pretty Girl Rock," Keri Hilson croons: "I'm so fly, it's a little bit scary." We're pretty scared of this dip-dye disaster, but can't seem to find anything fly about it. Sorry, Keri baby!
We've seen plenty of hair-dye disasters from Kelly Osbourne, who's hair has been every color under the sun. However, when her lavender/purple shade faded to this hideous grey-brown shade, we were pretty sure it was the worst we'd ever seen her. You're supposed to dye your hair so it's not grey, Kelly, not do the opposite!
We know this is almost 10 years old, but we can't help it: we're forever scarred by this look from Christina Aguilera's "Dirrty" days. Black and white hair just do not mix unless you're Cruella de Vil. This dye job is one that Xtina couldn't have x-ed out fast enough.