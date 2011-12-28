Why Did Jennifer Aniston Really Cut Off Her Hair?

She didn’t cut it for a man or to feel younger. No, the real reason Jennifer Aniston cut her hair was a practical one. She told InStyle: “The real reason I cut my hair? My real hair was getting thinned out again from all the extensions. It was starting to look fake.”

Jennifer has always been known for her trendsetting haircuts. (I mean, who could forget “the Rachel”?) And with all the fake extensions we see on and off the red carpet, we can only hope that this short, healthy hair is another hair trend in the making!

We hope more starlets take a cue from Aniston in 2012. Healthy hair is always “in.”

