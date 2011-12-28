Why Did Jennifer Aniston Really Cut Off Her Hair?

She didn’t cut it for a man or to feel younger. No, the real reason Jennifer Aniston cut her hair was a practical one. She told InStyle: “The real reason I cut my hair? My real hair was getting thinned out again from all the extensions. It was starting to look fake.”
Jennifer has always been known for her trendsetting haircuts. (I mean, who could forget “the Rachel”?) And with all the fake extensions we see on and off the red carpet, we can only hope that this short, healthy hair is another hair trend in the making!
We hope more starlets take a cue from Aniston in 2012. Healthy hair is always “in.”
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 20: Actress Jennifer Aniston attends the UK film premiere of 'Horrible Bosses' at BFI Southbank on July 20, 2011 in London, England.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Actress Jennifer Aniston who was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on February 22, 2012 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
WESTWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Actress Jennifer Aniston arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Wanderlust' held at Mann Village Theatre on February 16, 2012 in Westwood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Jennifer Aniston attends Glamour's 2011 Women of the Year Awards on November 7, 2011 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour Magazine
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 17: Actress Jennifer Aniston arrives at ELLE's 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute held at the Four Seasons Hotel on October 17, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 05: Actress Jennifer Aniston signs bottles of 'Jennifer Aniston' at Sephora Lexington Avenue on May 5, 2011 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images