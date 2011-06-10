Whitney Port Dyes Her Hair Too, Love It Or Hate It?

Whitney Port is the latest celebrity to change up her hair color, choosing a strawberry blonde hue, or what she calls a “sunkissed apricot” on her blog. Port’s colorist Johnny Ramirez gave her the slightly darker, reddish hue and her hairstylist Allie Paronelli gave her a soft blowout to complete the new look.

Port joins celebs Drew Barrymore, Scarlett Johansson and Blake Lively (who is now back to blonde) in testing out the red color range, settling on a color very similar to what Lively had for her role in Hick.

What do you think of Port’s new shade? Do you prefer her as a blonde? We definitely do!