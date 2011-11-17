Which Snow White Do You Think is the Fairest Of Them All?

Snow White has made a serious comeback since her initial big screen debut in 1937, and we have to say we’re liking the latest versions. The only problem is we’re having a tough time deciding which Snow White really is the fairest of them all. I mean, who has the whole package, with “skin white as snow and hair black as night?”

Brooding… as usual… Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Snow White in Snow White and the Huntsman is a bit more sinister than what we’re used to, but we have to say it suites her well. As for having the fairest skin… we’ll leave that up to you.

Lily Collins’ take on Snow White in Mirror, Mirror is a bit more familiar, but still a long way off from the bird-whisperer Disney princess from our childhood. We love this sassier take on a fairy tale classic and we’re also big fans of her choppy bangs and deep burgundy lip.

Okay, so Ginnifer Goodwin’s prime time portrayal of the fairy tale princess is a bit older than what we expect from the fair maiden, but nonetheless she knocks our socks off every week in ABC’s Once Upon a Time. The hair, the skin, the perfect pink pout and the flushed cheek – she may just steal our vote.

Images via IMDB.com