Which Kardashian Had Blonde Hair?

Not going to lie, when Khloe Kardashian posted pictures of past Kardashian Christmas Eve parties we totally looked through all 90 of them. But one caught our attention more than the others — Khloe Kardashian with blonde hair. (Gasp!)

We know all the Kardashian sister’s have dabbled in highlights through the years, but this was the first time we’d actually seen any of them completely blonde, and (wait for it) we didn’t totally hate it.

Yes, it was nearly a decade ago, and yes, we like her ombre locks much better now, but we’ve seen worse dye jobs.

What do you think of Khloe with blonde hair?