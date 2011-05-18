When Did Rachel McAdams Get So Good At This Beauty Thing?

We can’t say enough about Rachel McAdams’ changing looks on the red carpet at Cannes these past few days, and there seems to be no stopping the screen siren.

The hot blonde returned to NYC and experimented with a coral lip last night for the screening of Midnight in Paris. Her retro, Marilyn Monroe inspired hairstyle complimented the look which was complete with a thick black liner and light, smoky purple shadow on the eye.

McAdams is also seen in quite seductive poses (and making women everywhere awfully jealous) in June’s Elle. Photographed by Alexei Hay and styled by Joe Zee, we’re pretty sure Ryan Gosling is kicking himself.

The 32-year-old also gave some words of wisdom on relationships, saying that “You grow up and you assume that everyone is like that, and you quickly realize that they’re not, and then you have those days when you wonder if you’re going to find it for yourself. It’s such a hard thing to find. I think it was more that realization that rocked me.”

We do realize that McAdams has some help behind her for these events and shoots (we don’t forget that easily), but don’t you agree that she’s been stepping it up? And what do you think of her coral lip look from the screening?