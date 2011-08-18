What Look Will Kim Choose For Her Wedding?

Kim Kardashian is recognized for her extended eye lashes and her long locks, among other things, and herwedding (that will be held this Saturday) will no doubt be a lavish affair. When Kim hits the red carpet, or goes anywhere in public for that matter, she is always swarmed by cameras, and since her photos are everywhere, we’ve all seen her looks over the years. You can usually spot her with extra-long dark eye lashes and nude or pink tones, but she has switched it up a time or two, sporting a red lip or an up-do.
Your wedding day is one of the most important days for a woman, so of course all women will want their makeup to look flawless — I’m sure we won’t see anything less than that from Kim on her big day. I’m predicting that she will have her hair down, maybe a half up-do, but definitely long flowing locks. And I would be totally shocked if she didn’t have her signature lashes. Since it’s rumored that her dress isn’t going to be white, I think she’ll do more neutral/pink tones for the rest of her makeup. Or she may shock us all with bold makeup and a bold colored gown (well, maybe that wouldn’t be too shocking).
Browse through this slide show to see some of Kim’s looks, and tell us how you think she will have her makeup done for her big day!
At her 30th birthday, Kim wears her hair down and sports va-va-voom lashes with black eye liner and metallic shadow lightening up the inner corners of her eyes. She keeps the rest of the makeup neutral, with nude lips and a light rosy blush.
I love Kim's neutral toned makeup at the 7th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards. Her hair is pulled back, and of course, you can see up close, her extreme eye lashes.
Kim's long wavy hair and dark sultry eyes give her a "ready for a night out" look. Well, she is at the Grammy's after all.
Kim wears her hair in a classic up-do for the LACMA Unmasking of Resnick Exhibition Gala. Her dark eyes (shadow, eyeliner and lashes) and lightly blushed cheeks go well with her bold red dress.
Kim changes up her look with a bold red lip, while her hair flows nicely over one shoulder at the QVC Red Carpet Style Party.
Kim rocks a major bun while at Jingle Ball. I don't think she'll be wearing this hairstyle at her wedding, probably hard to work a veil with such a large bun. The rest of her makeup looks light and natural, and gives her a subtle glow.
At the SAG Awards, Kim wears her hair in a classically glamourous partial up-do. While her makeup is the most natural looking (minus the eye lashes) I've seen from her at a red carpet event.
Kim wears her hair in a slicked back high ponytail at the Unbreakable fragrance launch. I like the slightly bronzed look with neutral lips, because it brings more attention to her eyes, especially since her hair is pulled back.
Kim lets her hair loose, while wearing dark liner under the eyes. Her light pink lips and touch of blush go work well for the Valentine's Day party she is at.