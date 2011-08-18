What Look Will Kim Choose For Her Wedding?

Kim Kardashian is recognized for her extended eye lashes and her long locks, among other things, and herwedding (that will be held this Saturday) will no doubt be a lavish affair. When Kim hits the red carpet, or goes anywhere in public for that matter, she is always swarmed by cameras, and since her photos are everywhere, we’ve all seen her looks over the years. You can usually spot her with extra-long dark eye lashes and nude or pink tones, but she has switched it up a time or two, sporting a red lip or an up-do.

Your wedding day is one of the most important days for a woman, so of course all women will want their makeup to look flawless — I’m sure we won’t see anything less than that from Kim on her big day. I’m predicting that she will have her hair down, maybe a half up-do, but definitely long flowing locks. And I would be totally shocked if she didn’t have her signature lashes. Since it’s rumored that her dress isn’t going to be white, I think she’ll do more neutral/pink tones for the rest of her makeup. Or she may shock us all with bold makeup and a bold colored gown (well, maybe that wouldn’t be too shocking).

