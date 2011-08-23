We’re Loving Florence Welch’s Androgynous Vogue Japan Cover

Florence Welch is beloved in the fashion industry for her feminine, free spirited style. But for her October 2011 Vogue Japan cover, she ditched her signature flowing frocks (and locks) for a much edgier gender-bending look. And we’re obsessed with the result.

Welch’s firey hair is styled into a severe bouffant, making her cheekbones and smoky eyes stand out. What’s more, Karl Lagerfeld shot the photo, which marks the first time in more than five years that the magazine has featured a non-model on its cover.

There have been a lot of stunning fall covers so far, but this one may just be one of our favorites.