Weather Messing Up Your ‘Do? Get Inspired by These Celebs

When you have as much drama in your life as Kim does, your hair is the last thing you want to worry about. Thick, one-length, straight hair like Kim's can just be too much in super windy weather. To get it up out of your face, slick it back as tight as you can in a top knot at the very crown of your skull. Use gel and hairspray to get every piece up there, and tightly twist and pin to your scalp. The effect is very sophisticated and slimming... not to mention shows off your favorite earrings or an intricate neckline perfectly.