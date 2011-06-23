We Round Up Our Fave Redheads Who Weren’t Born This Way

Blondes have more fun, brunettes are smarter, and redheads are just called gingers (so not cool, b-t-dubbs). It seems totally unfair that in 2011, especially with the demands of hot colors for this summer, redheads just aren’t getting enough love.

With the newly crowned Miss USA drawing attention with her fabulous (bottled) red locks, more and more celebrities are taking advantage of the lull in reds and are all heading to the salon in hopes of becoming the next Julia Roberts. These girls definitely know what they are doing, just look at how many of them are on the covers of magazines!

With a handful of celebrities becoming more well-known and successful once they maroon their mane, not everyone who tries it has as much luck. Katy Perry is the newest member of the group to dye her hair red and although it looks super sweet,we think she pulls off the blue hair much better. We all remember the mistake it was for Lilo to throw aside her gorgeous mane and go blonde (don’t forget, blonde Lilo = less movies and more court appearances….coincidence?)

Let’s see which iconic starlets are in the running for best transition to red…Blake Lively, mayhaps?

If you are interested in making the change yourself, Tracey Cunningham, Redken creative consultant for color and the colorist responsible for Emma Stone’s red shade, hassome tips for you. Besides trying on different wigs to see which color works well, she also says “If you’re considering going red, it’s really important to look at women in magazines that have a similar skin tone to see what shade would work best for you.”