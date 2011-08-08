Vivienne Westwood Doesn’t Care for Kate Middleton’s Eyeliner

It’s been said before about both Middleton sisters: they just can’t seem to get their makeup quite right. We pointed out some of Pippa’s beauty issues, while bloggers and fashion critics have made more than a few jabs (and sent constructively catty open letters) at Kate’s hair and makeup.

The most recent critic to speak out against Kate’s penchant for heavy-handed eyeliner is British designer Vivienne Westwood. In a recent interview with the London Sunday Times, Westwood declared: “I think she’s got a problem with eye-makeup!” While we’d argue that Kate is a far cry from Taylor Momsen-like raccoon eyes (ick), Westwood is specifically irritated by her thick black liner. She explained, “The sharp line around her eyes makes her look hard. Either she should be smudgy or wear none.” We do feel the need to point out that for such a champion of natural-looking makeup, Westwood has some of the most unnaturally red hair we’ve seen outside of Rihanna.

She may have just garnered a spot on Vanity Fair‘s best-dressed list, but if it’s up to Vivienne Westwood, it seems the Duchess of Cambridge probably won’t be winning any titles for beauty in the near future.

What do you think? Is Kate’s eyeliner too heavy, or is Vivienne Westwood as crazy as her firey hair?