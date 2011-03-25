Vanessa Hudgens Cut Off All Of Her Hair!

Vanessa Hudgens arrived at the Nylon 12th Anniversary Party last night with a brand new hairstyle a shoulder-length, tousled bob! The Sucker Punch actress who is well-known for her long, Boho locks looks great with this new cut, but it was certainly unexpected!

The style, similar to that of Alexa Chung and Jessica Alba’s, grazes the shoulders and has choppy layers and honey highlights. The look is still very Boho chic, but it also helps to make Hudgens appear older.

As for the rest of her look last night, her red lip (with a hint of pink shimmer) was a great pick-me-up for the ivory dress, complimented by metallic gold shadow.

All in all, we’re impressed with this former High School Musical star, keep it coming!

Photo: Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images