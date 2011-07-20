Vanessa Hudgens Cut Her Hair Again (Already!), & We Love It

Vanessa Hudgens is clearly getting a little scissors happy. The 22-year-old actress had originally gone short for her role in the movie Gimme Shelter, but last night arrived at the L.A. premiere of Captain America with an even shorter ‘do. Her hairstylist, Jamal Hammadi told us how he transformed her look for the premiere, so in case you’ve caught the pixie cut bug yourself you can copy it.

Jamal first removed a bit of the weight from the sides of her hair to create more texture and movement throughout the haircut. He then used a large wooden round brush to straighten out Vanessa’s natural wave. Using an FHI 1 inch ionic hair iron he created random curls across the top of the head, and pulled them apart with his hands to create a separation that looked natural. To finish the look he teased her hair starting at the roots for a chic and effortless look!