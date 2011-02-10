StyleCaster
Share

Updo Heaven At Heart Truth Red Dress Show

What's hot
StyleCaster

Updo Heaven At Heart Truth Red Dress Show

Rachel Adler
by

So for our first fashion week tidbit we watched some of the biggest celebrities walk down the runway in honor of heart disease – opening the shows for the week with a bang. In an obvious sea of red dresses we were pleased to see some gorgeous hair and makeup looks as well – topping them were the lovely ‘dos swept up on Eva Amurri and Julianne Hough’s heads.

Amurri went for a refined and classic Audrey Hepburn inspired look playing off her thick cat eye and long lashes with a volumized French twist. The added oomph and loose wispy pieces around her face helped to keep the style cool and casual.

Hough wowed us with a pop of bold lip color contrasting her fair complexion and bleached blonde hair, keeping her makeup mostly natural sans a touch of blush on the cheeks and lashes, lashes, lashes! Her hair was swept up into a very haphazard bun, which was actually quite charming considering her dress was a bit…much.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share