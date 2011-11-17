Twilight’s Nikki Reed Teaches Us a Thing or Two About Color

I admit it, even when I’m wearing a bright lip I’m usually playing it pretty safe. I only wear red when I’m pairing it with a neutral and my hot pink is usually reserved for select outfit choices, but after seeing Breaking Dawn star Nikki Reed’s look last night I officially feel schooled.

Reed showed up to the Cinema Society after party of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 in a STUN-ning neon gown by Michael Kors, but what made the entire look for me was the glossy red/orangey lip she paired with those rosy cheeks. Most stars would have seen that neon dress, applied a dark smokey eye and called it a day, but not Reed.

Makeup artist Beau Nelson opted for a more natural eye with lots of lashes to make them pop and still show off those brown eyes. The eyebrows remained a little untamed and the skin looked so dewy and fresh – you would never know she was flying all over the world promoting this film.

But what really made this look standout from those of her Twilight co-stars’ was the fearless application of a seriously bright lipstick. We love this neon color-blocking look so much that we’ll definitely try to work up the courage to sport this trend through the winter and into the spring!

What do you think? Too much color or just enough?