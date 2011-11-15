Twilight’s Ashley Greene Vamped Up Breaking Dawn Premiere

Of all of the stars at last night’s LA premiere of Twilight’sBreaking Dawn Part 1 we’d have to say that Ashley Greene was the sexiest vampire of them all (yes, even over RPattz and Taylor). Her red Donna Karen gown didn’t need much, but when it came to her makeup? Wowsers! Happily, we got the inside scoop on how makeup artist Vanessa Scali created her vixen look and hairstylist Ted Gibson managed to do her hair in some sexy old-fashionedwaves.

“Ashley has beautiful skin, so we kept it clean and dewy,” says Scali. “I used a bit of a mark Glowdacious Illuminating Powder on the cheek bones and then added a bit of shimmery pinky, peach blush to add a warm flush to the cheeks.For the eyes I used Get Bright Hook Up Highlighter all over the lid. Then I smudged Gioia at the lash line blending up toward the crease, outward at the corners and under the lower lashes. I set the look with powder (t-zone only), added a little black liner at the lash line for depth, and of course, heaps of mascara.”

But what about those va-va-voom lips? Scali explains her beauty agenda was all about an old-school glam pout with a modern twist.

“The lips were a combination of Cha Cha and Hot Stuff. The results: a bright coral that brings light to the face, automatically giving it a fresh and vibrant look.”

As for the hair, Gibson said he wanted Green’s locks to come off as young and sassy via soft feminine waves:

“I wanted to give Ashely a sultry feeling by creating waves that are shiny and moveable,” he states. “I started off with wet hair, spraying Ted Gibson built it blow drying agent at the root and using hair sheets on the ends. I then used a flat brush to smooth out the ends and decrease volume. After blow drying, I curled her hair with a small barrel curling iron starting from the center part and then brushed it to perfection. As a finishing touch, I used Ted Gibson tame it shine lotion to add even more shine and Ted Gibson beautiful hold hairspray to hold it in place.”

Would you copy this look for one of your holiday parties and events? Let us know in the comments below!