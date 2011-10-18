Twilight Star Ashley Greene on the Cover of Allure

Twilight star Ashley Greene looks more vamp and less vampire on the cover of Allure November 2011. The young beauty’s gorgeous trestles styled by Ted Gibson and rosy cheeks are a far cry from the pixie-cut and pale, marble complexionher character Alice rocks in the films. We love her natural look on the cover and the burnt plum lip and metallic eye she wears in the spread.

Ashley spills to Allure that she actually doesn’t wear that much makeup and her must-have beauty product is face-wipes! For a girl who doesn’t like to wear makeup it sure does look good on her.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video below for more of Ashley’s cover shoot and beauty tips!