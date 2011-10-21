Top Knots & Sultry Eyes in our Best of the Week

As the weather got colder this week it made an impact on not just our closets, but our makeup routine as well. Chilly weather meant warmer tones, a concept that thesered carpet ladies especially adhered to this week during their beauty routine. Dark shadow and smokey-eyes definitely were at the forefront of this week’s trends, followed closely behind by natural, textured hair.
Check out our slide show above to see our celeb looks from the week.
Amanda Seyfried made her baby blues stand out with a dark, smudged smokey eye at the In Time premiere Thursday night. Her top and bottom black eyeliner was paired nicely with a pink cheek to balance the harshness and her pink stained lip was the perfect finishing touch.
Fourteen year-old Chloe Moretz certainly knows how to walk the red carpet, but more importantly how to do it age appropriate. Her messy top knot at the Elle Magazine Women in Hollywood tribute was the perfect alternative to the trendy, yet more rigid style we've been seeing as of late.
Last week her aunt made our "best of the week" list, but this week Emma Roberts' red carpet pony stole the show. Her curly and teased ponytail was great, not just for her age and look, but for the horrible NY rain.
Jennifer Hudson's makeup at the Saks Fifth Avenue Key to the Cure Dinner is the perfect example of "matchy-matchy" done right. Her goldish eyeshadow complimented her entire look and made her eyes standout without looking like an '80s housewife.
It was hard to look good this week in NY, due to the harsh winds and annoying rain, but Leighton Meester managed to use it to her advantage. Her straight hair (slightly frizzed) with her chopped bangs gave off a cool, edgy look. And her smudged smokey eye pulled the whole rain-resistant look together.
Stacy Keibler's red carpet look at The Descendants premiere in London could have been anything and have still looked good with George Clooney next to her. But truth-be-told, we really adore her braided updo. Youthful, yet still age appropriate, a side french braid was a great way to secure her hair from the London weather and still look amazing.