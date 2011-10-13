Top 6 Celeb Beauty Looks of the Week

Let’s hear it for the blondes! In addition to apparently having a sunnier outlook on life, they dominated this week’s best beauty looks by far. Shiny and sleek, these ladies managed to avoid the dry, damaged hair that plagues so many blondes because of over bleaching.
Updos, centre parts, bobs, peach cheeks and glowing skin – check out the looks above to see our favorite beauty looks from the week!
Now this is a super-cute way to rock a slightly grown-out bob. Ali Larter's cut, which is longer in front and shorter in back, lends itself nicely to these perfect waves. Her thick hair retains it's volume and softness without looking poofy. Larter keeps it natural with light makeup in shades of taupe, looking effortlessly beautiful.
Hayden Panettiere's short cut has grown out nicely, and this curly half-up style is a nice alternative to a stiff updo.
The Neutrogena spokeswoman is definitely using the right skincare regimen, because her perfect skin is simply glowing lately! Light pink blush and an almost-nude muted pink gloss add to her glow. For the eyes, she chose to match her shimmery silver shadow to her dress and those gorgeous earrings.
Julia Roberts, seen here on the red carpet for the premiere of her new film Fireflies in the Garden, has seemingly stopped aging. We love her commitment to the middle part, so rarely seen these days among celebs. The youthful actress' shiny tresses were styled into gorgeous waves, and a smoky eye using dark greys and rosy taupes to highlight completed the look.
We are huge Michelle Williams fans, and are happy to see her still rocking her pixie cut like nobody's business. While other girls couldn't grow theirs out fast enough (Natalie Portman, Emma Watson) Williams has embraced hers and really seems to like it. Complimenting her skin is her creamy rose blush and matching shiny lipcolor, giving her a great glow.
Model-turned-actress Jaime King has the most gorgeous shade of champagne blonde hair we have ever seen. She matched her low chignon with long lashes and a soft pink lip for subtle romance.
Zoe Saldana rocked a great updo at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in L.A. The loose side bun is funky and casual while still looking shiny, frizz-free, and elegant, not a bit messy. Her coral pink lips are the perfect accessory besides that winning smile, that is!