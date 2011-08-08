Teen Choice Awards: Tousled Updos & Sideswept Waves

Do you remember when you were a teenager? And you finally convinced your mom to let you put on lipstick and you thought that that was a huge accomplishment? Well, the girls who came out for the Teen Choice Awards last night are basically putting all of us to shame. Yes, we realize that they have an entire team working behind them, but I was way more concerned about the boy sitting in class next to me than I was about my next movie.
Anyway, above are our picks for the best and worst from the carpet last night — let us know who you think was stunning, and not so.
Rachel Bilson basically always kills it, but this loose, tousled half up style really shows off her ombre hair (take note, she's lightened her blonde pieces) and she completed the look with a coral shadow on the lid. Can this girl do any wrong?
Lucy Hale's sideswept waves showed off the gorgeous detailing of her dress. She matched the look with a shimmery white shadow and long lashes.
Zoe Saldana certainly knows how to show off her glow. Pairing a soft pink lip with bronze shadow and soft waves, Saldana's flawless skin stole the show.
Nina Dobrev showed us how to pair a laid back updo with a thick cat eye for a very Parisian take on red carpet style.
Crystal Reed of MTV's Teen Wolf certainly knows how to amp up the volume with her pony, leaving a few strands loose and free. We also are loving her lashes (and may be a bit jealous).
Tyra Banks went a bit too far on the eye makeup with this one -- since her outfit is already um, "fierce" enough, perhaps she could have stopped before lining underneath the eyes as well?
Fergie actually didn't look THAT bad last night, I will give her that. But, I couldn't get over how dark her roots were. It was like she was matching her yellow and black dress or something...
People may disagree with me on this one, but Blake was not up to par last night. Her hair should have been pulled back to show off her tight leather dress. She has too much hair at this point to leave it just hanging there (or have just a piece of it pulled back like it was).