Teen Choice Awards: Tousled Updos & Sideswept Waves

Do you remember when you were a teenager? And you finally convinced your mom to let you put on lipstick and you thought that that was a huge accomplishment? Well, the girls who came out for the Teen Choice Awards last night are basically putting all of us to shame. Yes, we realize that they have an entire team working behind them, but I was way more concerned about the boy sitting in class next to me than I was about my next movie.

Anyway, above are our picks for the best and worst from the carpet last night — let us know who you think was stunning, and not so.