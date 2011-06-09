Summer Makeup Trend: Colorful Rimmed Eyes

With many warm weather nights to look forward to this summer, there are plenty of reasons to hit the town in a fabulous new look for nighttime. Easily update your evening summer look with this seasons newest makeup trend: eyes playfully rimmed in bright colors.

Summer is the season to experiment with color, and what better way to play up your eyes than with a selection of sensational seasonal hues. Celebrities from Ginnifer Goodwin to Nicole Richie have been spotted wearing the look in the summers hottest colors: orange, turquoise and purple.

From Etro to Dior and Nina Ricci, this shadow trend has appeared all over the spring/summer RTW runway in a multitude of color combinations that explore the rainbow.

Whats great about this trend is that it can be easily altered to work for anyone. With the freedom to choose your own color and intensity, this look can go from demure to daring. Personally, I think its better to go big and bold with this look in order to stand out in the crowd.

To achieve the look, simply apply a heavily pigmented eyeshadow, cream, or cream-based liner to the lid in a thin line and extend all the way around the eye until it is completely rimmed in color. Keep the rest of your look simple with a flawless face, lots of mascara, and nude lips.

This alluring eye makeup is sure to catch the gaze of others and have you looking like a star. Go ahead and paint the town red! That is, once youve finished painting your eyes.