Hairstylist Oribe Predicts Fall 2011’s Hair Trends

Every season before fashion week officially begins, we all wonder what hairstyles, makeup looks (and yes, garments) will be appearing on the runways. Each season the trends change and predicting such trends is the job of some – whereas creating those said trends is left up to others. Oribe, one of the most sought after hairstylists around, let us in on what he thinks we’ll be seeing this Fall 2011 season below.

Return To Glamour

I think were going to be seeing a lot of glamorous looks at the shows for fall. I think well start to move away from sleek, more severe styles and will see the return to soft and gorgeous hair with lots of flowing waves.

Personal Style Will Shine

I think a lot of styles will reference past decades, when hair was soft but more intentional and pulled together. The hair can be left natural, but it should look polished and styled. With that said, I dont want to predict too much because the great thing about hair trends today is that theres a lot of versatility, and a lot of options that can really work for your personal style, hair type and texture.

Chignons Are Here To Stay

I love Jennifer Lopezs looks recently. Its exciting to watch her on TV on American Idol because she changes her look so much sometimes its up, sometimes its down, but its always interesting. I think styles like updos and chignons will stick around for fall. People should have fun playing around with those types of looks.