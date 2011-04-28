Hairstyles For Humid Days: Celebrity Inspired Edition

I don’t know about the rest of you, but lately New York City has been a foggy, hazy, humid pile of mush. If a city can be a pile of mush that is. So, instead of walking around with frizzy, unmanageable messes on top of our head’s, many of us have resorted to top knots and ponytails.

Luckily, the ponytail has not only been a major Spring 2011 runway trend, but also a red carpet trend as well so we have plenty of celebrity inspiration to choose from to save us from crazy hair days. Choose your favorites from the above!