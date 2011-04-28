Hairstyles For Humid Days: Celebrity Inspired Edition

I don’t know about the rest of you, but lately New York City has been a foggy, hazy, humid pile of mush. If a city can be a pile of mush that is. So, instead of walking around with frizzy, unmanageable messes on top of our head’s, many of us have resorted to top knots and ponytails.
Luckily, the ponytail has not only been a major Spring 2011 runway trend, but also a red carpet trend as well so we have plenty of celebrity inspiration to choose from to save us from crazy hair days. Choose your favorites from the above!
Emma Roberts' pony is so sleek and sophisticated and can be worn day or night. After straightening your hair and pulling it up tight, be sure to spray with hairspray to get rid of any flyaways.
Drew Barrymore shows us how to do a retro pony (a bit like Reese Witherspoon's Oscar look, but less Malibu Barbie) for any night out when you just can't control the humidity. The key to this look is the large section of hair wrapped around the ponytail, and adding a bit of curl to just the bottom of the pony.
Olivia Wilde's laidback ponytail is perfect for the warmer months, with wispy bangs and the weirdly trendy "side tendrils."
Nicole Kidman's volumized ponytail looks good on the red carpet, but is also a great look for everyday. Tie your hair up at the nape of the neck, and add volume at the crown of your head.
Kate Beckinsale's loose, curley ponytail is great for those messy hair days because it's meant to look tousled. If your hair already has texture and curl, perfect! Loosely pull it back into a pony and leave volume at the crown of your head. If you need to add texture, curl your hair and don't add too much product, the frizz is fine, it's meant to look disheveled!
Anna Kendrick's extremly low and sleek ponytail is exactly what you need when you feel like you just can't do anything else with your hair and it looks so chic!