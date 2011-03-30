The Stars of ‘Mildred Pierce’: Depression Glamour

In Todd Haynes’ 5-part miniseries for HBO, Mildred Pierce, three of the most relevant actresses of our time don depression-era costumes to depict industrious women scraping their way through the Great Depression. This is not Grapes of Wrath, y’all. This is historical accuracy meets Depression Realness, and these women are serving it up.
Click through the images above for a glimpse of their modern-day looks, and their Mildred Pierce transformations.
Kate Winslet at the 2011 Oscars (L) and on the set of Mildred Pierce (R). In the latter she plays an industrious "grass widow" struggling to give her daughters a better life during the depression.
Melissa Leo at the Oscards (L) and in her role as Mildred's practical-minded neighbor, Lucy Gessler. Leo's performance in this role is an exercise in understated brilliance.
Evan Rachel Wood makes her debut in Part 4 of the series as the older version of Mildred's high-minded, petulant daughter Veda Pierce.