The Stars of ‘Mildred Pierce’: Depression Glamour

In Todd Haynes’ 5-part miniseries for HBO, Mildred Pierce, three of the most relevant actresses of our time don depression-era costumes to depict industrious women scraping their way through the Great Depression. This is not Grapes of Wrath, y’all. This is historical accuracy meets Depression Realness, and these women are serving it up.

Click through the images above for a glimpse of their modern-day looks, and their Mildred Pierce transformations.