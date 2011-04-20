Spring Lipstick: Celebs Show Us How It’s Done

This spring season we’re seeing that anything really goes when it comes to lips. Although we’re coveting the corals and fuchsias that have been spotted on the runways and red carpets, classic reds and pale pinks as well as glimmering nudes are still all the rage.

Obviously this is great news for lipstick junkies everywhere, as attempting to trim down our collections and choose just one color is no easy task. Take some inspiration from the celebs above for the warmer months and try out these colors, from the bright bolds to the subtle shimmers.