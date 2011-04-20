Spring Lipstick: Celebs Show Us How It’s Done

This spring season we’re seeing that anything really goes when it comes to lips. Although we’re coveting the corals and fuchsias that have been spotted on the runways and red carpets, classic reds and pale pinks as well as glimmering nudes are still all the rage.
Obviously this is great news for lipstick junkies everywhere, as attempting to trim down our collections and choose just one color is no easy task. Take some inspiration from the celebs above for the warmer months and try out these colors, from the bright bolds to the subtle shimmers.
The daughter of Carine certainly knows how to rock a bright lip, wearing a bold glossy fuschia in Paris.
Emma Stone took bright pink to an entirely new level with her matte pink lip contrasting the color with her fair skin and hair.
Whitney Port rocked one of spring's hottest trends, the orange lip, flawlessly by pairing it with a neutral shadow.
Sienna Miller went ultra-matte with her red lip paired with black liner.
Amanda Seyfried rarely wears a bold color, but when she does we take notice. Her reddish-orange lip color makes her big lips pop against her flawless skin, even more!
Minka's nude lip has just the right amount of shimmer and shine for the warmer months. She paired with a touch of blush and a neutral smoky eye for a golden bronze look.
Diane Kruger never really disappoints, and her pale lip and messy braid (we love the braid!) are perfectly in sync. The thick lashes were a great way to add a bit of oomph to the look.
Vanessa Hudgen's coral lip is a great summer look since it has a nice glossy sheen. Again the key here is playing down your makeup (except for a touch of liner and mascara).
Hillary Duff's coral lip is the coral that we're all craving for summer easy and carefree with a soft sheen, she paired it with a touch of blush.
Serena Williams is also right on trend with a light pink lip gloss, which could be worn matte or glossy.