Spring Haircuts To Change Up Your Look

Although today is the first official day of spring, it certainly doesn’t feel like it. But, in the spirit of being optimistic and looking towards those sunny days ahead, we’ve been daydreaming about what hairstyle to take on for this new season.
As we shop for new clothes and try out new makeup trends, the urge to change up our hair look becomes hard to avoid. We rounded up some of the hottest cuts for spring so you have a whole list of inspiration to take to your stylist.
Choppy Pixie
Ginnifer Goodwin's sideswept pixie has that rocker look that gives a bit of edge to her round face. The style is also extremely moldable (as Goodwin has shown).
Mod Pixie
The pixie isn't going away anytime soon, and Michelle William's take on the cut is classic. Her 60s inspired look is simple yet so fitting for the warmer months.
Sleek Bob
Jennifer Aniston's new 'do may just be the new "Rachel." The shoulder-grazing style is sleek, yet has razored pieces at the ends for a bit of an "undone" look.
Textured Bob
Jessica Alba's short bob has just the right amount of laidback texture. The carefree style is perfect for the spring season when embracing your hair's natural texture is ideal.
Angled Fringe
Emma Stone has been wowing us all lately with her beauty transformation and her blunt bangs are a great style to replicate. The eye-grazing fringe hits just at the brow and angles downward, blending into her layers. So chic!
Thin Bangs
Olivia Wilde's bangs are another great style, showing that your bangs don't have to be thick to be amazing. Her thin and airy fringe is the perfect way to add a bit to your style, but not overpower your face.
Faceframing Layers
Sienna Miller's long locks don't look too heavy or weighed down due to the fact that she has layers that frame her face and break up the look. Another thing to note here is the middle part, which is making a comeback this season. If you want to try it out let your stylist know so that he or she can keep that in mind when cutting.
Boho Strands
Vanessa Hudgens' boho style makes everyone pretty much envy her long hair. If you're lucky enough to have long strands (or extensions) again make sure you have your stylist put long layers in it so your style has a bit of dimension.