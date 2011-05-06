Something Borrowed Beauty: Get Kate Hudson’s Glow

I had the pleasure of attending a screening for Something Borrowed a few nights ago, and between enjoying the off-beat humor that is John Krasinski and the obvious on-screen chemistry from Ginnifer Goodwin and Kate Hudson, I rather enjoyed the rom com. But, I found that I couldn’t stop staring at Kate’s flawless, glowing complexion.

I mean yes, the girl has always been stunning, but this was like that whole there’s no effort involved but I’m gorgeous effect. So of course, I had to find out how Kate got her luminous, glowing complexion from the folks at Almay.

For Kate’s “day” look, which was seen often in the movie, Almay’s wake-up makeup was used for a natural flawless complexion. The powder foundation was blended all over the face for light coverage. Her cheeks were then given a natural flush with Almay powder blush.

For the eyes, use Almay intense i-color shadow, and finish with a few coats of Almay one coat get up and grow mascara (this mascara is amazing – it coats your lashes with an anti-breakage pro-vitamin formula to nourish them so that they can grow stronger without breakage!).