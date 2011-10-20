Sleek & Straight: Celeb Trend for All Ages

Straight hair isn’t anything new. And even though we love all the trends spotted on the runway, sometimes simple is the way to go. And the best part? It’s a look that works for all ages.
FromDemi Moore’s glorious locks to Elle Fanning’s simple blonde ‘do, there has never been a hair style as simple and easy as the pin-straight look shining on the red carpet. Check out the slideshow above to see how your favorite celebs (of all ages) wear their straight hair.
Demi Moore: 48 years-old
The queen of straight hair, Demi Moore has been wearing her hair the same way for years (or at least since her shaved head in G.I. Jane). No one has hair silkier, smoother, shinier and thicker than Demi. There are lots of things to envy about this lady, but nothing more than her head of hair.
Jennifer Aniston: 42 years-old
She probably has some of the most famous hair around, so you know if Jennifer Aniston is rocking a trend it's going to be a big one. Jennifer's straight-lob frames her face nicely and the center-part adds an aerodynamic element that keeps her looking on-trend and youthful.
Olivia Wilde: 27 years-old
Super straight hair and blunt bangs, Olivia Wilde's red carpet look is a simple one, but effective. So chic and sleek that no adornments are necessary.
Ashley Greene: 24 years-old
Take away her role in the mega Twilight Saga and Ashley Greene is still one of our favorite ladies in young Hollywood. She just solidified her place in our hearts with this amazingly simple and straight look. The center-part adds a mod feel to the whole look and gives us serious beauty envy.
Julianne Hough: 23 years-old
We can only assume that it's hard for a dancer to embrace the whole "less is more" philosophy (just look at their costumes), but Julianne Hough looked surprisingly simple with her straight blonde locks. While the straight part makes Jennifer look younger, Julianne's long locks and subtle side-part makes her look older than her 23-year-old self.
Lucy Hale: 22 years-old
Lucy Hale plays the rebellious teen in her hit show Pretty Little Liars, but she kept it classic and cool with her straight hairdo on the red carpet. A fashionable influence amongst the ABC Family demographic, we wouldn't be surprised if this was the new look of tweens everywhere.
Dakota Fanning: 17 years-old & Elle Fanning: 13 years-old
The Fanning sisters are the perfect example of playing up your natural beauty. Both have naturally blonde and straight hair, so the best beauty look for them is the one they were born with.